‘Rang Khela’ theatre fest concludes at Olympus High

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jan: To celebrate the art of theatre, Pancham Ved Creations Charitable Trust, in association with Olympus High School, KSM Film Productions, and FLO Uttarakhand, hosted ‘Rang Khela’ within the premises of Olympus High. Rang Khela is amongst the few big steps taken to promote and celebrate the art of theatre and acting in and around Uttarakhand.

The week-long fest commenced with a folk musical, titled ‘Sita-Ram Vivaah’. Thereafter, several plays including ‘Vikas V/s Vinaash’, ‘Mera Wajood’, ‘Rakt Abhishek’, ‘The Proposal’, and many more, were performed by various theatre groups from in and around Uttarakhand.

Each theatre performance was followed by a discussion with the team members and director, mediated by veteran theatre artist Shrish Dobhal from the National School of Drama, Delhi. The plays were written by famous writers, including Anton Chekov, Mohan Rakesh, Padma Shri awardee Dr Sinha, and Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

On the concluding day of the fest, a special interactive session was also conducted featuring award-winning film directors Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla and Santosh Rawat. The session also showcased the trailer of the upcoming film ‘5th September’, which has been directed and produced by Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla of KSM Film Productions.

This was followed by a special screening of ‘Pataal Tee’ directed by Santosh Rawat from Uttarakhand.

On the occasion, Dr KS Malla and the Principal, Olympus High & Senior Vice Chairperson of FICCI FLO, Uttarakhand, Dr Anuradha Malla, presented the awards for the Best Actor, Actress, and Director with trophies and cash prizes. They also awarded the organising body, Pancham Ved Creations Charitable Trust for successfully concluding the festival. The cash prize was sponsored by Dr Kunal, Dr Anuradha Malla, Past President FLO Kiran Bhatt Todaria, and VC Charu Chauhan.

The performances were held by the students of the Department of Acting and Performing Arts (MA Theatre) of the Himalayiya University, Doiwala, including alumni of Bhartendu Natya Academy and also members of various reputed groups from different places, including Kolkata, Assam, Saharanpur and Pauri.