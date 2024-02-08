Ranjeet, Pavan Malhotra, Ekta Jain, Varsha Usgaonkar, Cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, attend flower exhibition

By Our Staff Reporter

MUMBAI, 6 Feb: A beautiful flower and plant exhibition has been organised at Veermata Jijamata Udyan in Byculla, Mumbai. More than 1.5 lakh visitors attended the 27th edition of flower Exhibition, which was for 3-days. Renowned actor Ranjeet, Pavan Malhotra, cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, Lekha Washington, Varsha Usgaonkar and actress Ekta Jain, among other Bollywood celebrities, attended and enjoyed this unique exhibition. Jeetendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Gardens, BMC, was also present at the event. He expressed gratitude to all the celebrity guests and thanked everyone for visiting the exhibition with their children.

Consul Generals of Japan and Malaysia also attended the exhibition.

The theme for this year was titled as ‘Animal Kingdom’, and promised to transport visitors into a floral safari, with captivating replicas of elephants, tigers, rabbits, and zebras adorning the entrance of the garden. The exhibition, organised against the lush backdrop of Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Park in Byculla (East), featured an array of ten thousand plant pots, showcasing everything from vibrant flowers to fruitful trees and assorted vegetables.

Bollywood legendary actor Ranjeet congratulated Jeetendra Pardeshi for the flower exhibition and mentioned his love for plants and flowers. He shared that he also plants vegetables, flowers, and plants on the rooftop of his house.

Pavan Malhotra, who has showcased his acting skills in numerous films, enjoyed the exhibition. He mentioned that although it was his first visit, the BMC has been organising this exhibition for the past 27 years. He congratulated Jeetendra Pardeshi and his team for creating a green and fragrant environment in Mumbai. He emphasised the importance of planting more trees, especially considering the current environmental conditions.

Jeetendra Pardeshi stated that despite the interest of children in the exhibition, it has been beautifully decorated. He revealed that this year’s theme is the conservation of animals, showcasing flowers resembling tigers, bears, rabbits, and many other animals. He expressed that the sight of flowers and plants brings peace to the heart and encourages people to avoid air pollution by planting more trees.

Film Actress and influencer Ekta Jain praised the exhibition, stating that she plants at least one tree on every birthday and takes care of it. She also plants some flowers in pots at her home. The biggest way to avoid air pollution is for every person to plant flowers and plants in their homes.

Film actress Lekha Washington also enjoyed the exhibition and marvelled at its beauty and fragrance. She suggested that everyone should witness such an exhibition, showcasing the beauty of flowers and plants.