Ranveer Chauhan given additional charge as Director Horticulture

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehraun, 15 Jun: Following suspension of Horticulture Director , Dr HS Baweja, for allegedly favouring some traders in relation to the purchase of Kiwi saplings, the post of Director Horticulture had fallen vacant. The government today issued orders handing over the additional responsibility as Director Horticulture to Additional Secretary Horticulture Ranveer Chauhan .

Chauhan has been asked to take over immediately as Director Horticulture .