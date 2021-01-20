Raphael’s Tuberculosis Hospital reopens after renovation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Jan: Raphael’s Tuberculosis hospital reopened after much needed renovation and refurbishment in November 2020. Col (Dr) JP Gupta, who retired from Raphael in March ‘20 after 31 years of dedicated service, did the honour of inaugurating it.

Raphael is a government designated Directly Observed Treatment Short Course (DOTS) Centre. The TB Control Programme is run in accordance with guidelines laid down in the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP). Its facilities include a 20 (12 male; 8 female) bed hospital; an Out-patient Department; and a clinical laboratory capable of the full range of investigations for TB. Patients detected with TB are registered and given a unique NIKSHAY Identity Number. They are then instructed to report to their local DOTS centre to continue with their treatment in accordance with the RNTCP. Only those patients suffering from acute tubercular infection & ‘shared symptoms’ and deemed unfit to travel are admitted in the hospital. They are discharged with a referral and medication only after their general condition improves.

The medicines for the treatment of TB are provided by the district medical authorities free of cost, the expenditure incurred on supportive treatment (including meals) of patients admitted to the hospital is borne by Raphael.

OPD Timings: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Monday to Friday)