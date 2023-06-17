Rapid reconstruction of Kedarnath due to Modi’s guidance: Dhami

CM offers prayers at Kedarnath on tenth anniversary of tragedy

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RUDRAPRAYAG, 16 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Kedarnath Dham on the tenth anniversary of Kedarnath disaster. On this occasion, Dhami offered prayers for the peace and salvation of the people who were killed in the tragedy of Kedarnath. The Chief Minister also prayed for the prosperity of the country and the state. Dhami also visited the newly constructed Lord Ishaneshwar temple and offered prayers at the temple.

Later, Dhami inspected all the construction works from the helipad till the temple premises and reviewed the progress of the works going on in Kedar Dham. He also instructed the officials to complete all the works of the second phase of the ongoing reconstruction work in Kedarnath Dham by the end of this year.

The CM reminded that that 10 years ago, a major disaster had struck Kedarnath and the valley, ruining almost everything. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ardent devotee of Lord Kedarnath. Today, due to the grace of Baba Kedar and the willpower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire Kedar Puri area has taken a divine and grand form and work is still going on to fulfil the requirements of the future as well. The CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished that Lord Kedar grant him good health and long life.

During his stay at Kedarnath, the CM met and interacted with the labourers engaged in reconstruction works in Kedarnath Dham and inquired about their well-being. Observing that the workers have been doing this work in various odd circumstances, he directed the officers concenred that special care be taken of all the workers so that they do not face any problem.

On his arrival at Kedarnath, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami was welcomed by the Teerth Purohits. President of Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Ajendra Ajay, District Panchayat President Amardei Shah, District President BJP Mahavir Panwar, Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, Superintendent of Police Vishakha Ashok Bhadane, Additional Chief Executive Officer Badri Kedar Temple Committee Yogendra Singh and a large number of devotees were present.