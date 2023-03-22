Rare Book on Indian Forest Management launched

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Mar: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Vinod Kumar, on the occasion of World Forestry Day, launched the book ‘The Indian Forest Code: General Regulations and Forest Policy’. The book has been published by Natraj Publishers, Dehradun.

The book, first published in 1913, presents the status of the Forest Department at that time and gives a working picture of the scientific management of forests, more than a hundred years ago, along with a detailed description of Account Rules and Forest Fires. The complete Seventh Forest Code is available in the book, which later formed the basis of the preparation of the National Working Plan Code that successfully responded to the new challenges faced by the forestry sector, both at the national and the International levels. The book is a valuable reference book for present day naturalists interested in the history of forestry development in India.

The PCCF expressed the hope that the book will prove to be an excellent reference tool that will help in improving the techniques available for better Forest Management. He appreciated the effort of the publishers and applauded that forestry classics hard to find were being made available.

Every year, 21 March is observed as World Forestry Day. Also known as the International Day of Forestry, this day aims at creating awareness around the importance of forests for the survival of living beings.