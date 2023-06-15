Raturis attend daughter’s graduation ceremony in Paris

By Our Staff Reporter

PARIS, 14 Jun: Former DGP Anil Raturi and Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi’s daughter Aparna – who is a lawyer – has done her BA Hons, LLB Hons from National Law University and has worked in a Corporate Law firm in Mumbai. After working for six and half years she saved enough money to fund her further studies. She gave her GMAT exams and applied for MBA at the HEC, Paris (one of the top ten Business Schools in the world). After a rigorous process she was fortunate to gain admission in the Class of 2022-23. It was a sixteen month course. The Graduation Ceremony was held on 10th June 2023 at HEC, Paris.

Besides, Aparna is trained in Indian classical dance (Kathak) and Hindustani classical music. She was Head Girl and Marathon Champion of CJM Dehradun. (She has run the Paris, Brussels and Mumbai Marathons).

In Law College she was a keen Debater and Mooter and represented her College in various competitions in India and abroad. She has also won National Debating and Mooting Competitions.

In HEC, Paris she was formally recognised for her leadership skills.