Rautela meets Governor

‘Miss Uttarakhand 2023’, metLieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Thecongratulatedfor becoming Miss Uttarakhand 2023 and wished her all the best for her bright future.

Lt-General Singh said that the daughters of Uttarakhand are extremely talented. Such platforms will help them to further hone their talents. He said that the daughters of Uttarakhand have a different spirit to accept the challenges of life and deal with them. The daughters of Uttarakhand have a big role in getting fame at the national and international level.

During this interaction, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Rautela‘s father Major Himanshu Rautela, mother Sweety Rautela were also present.