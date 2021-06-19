Ravi Agrawal reviews programmes at ENVIS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jun: Ravi Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, visited ENVIS (Environmental Information System) Resource Partner on Forestry and Forestry Related Livelihoods at the Forest Research Institute here, today, to review and monitor ongoing programmes.

Agrawal was briefed on various activities and programmes executed by the ENVIS-FRI. He saw various ENVIS publications viz., Forestry Bulletin on thematic issues; especial books on Bamboos and Eucalyptus; and issues of Forests News Digest – A bimonthly publication. He appreciated the outreach awareness programmes of the FRI Centre on International Day of Forests, Ozone Day, Wildlife Week, Biodiversity Day, World Environment Day involving school, college, and university students. He also appreciated the implementation of the Green Skill Development Programme of MoEF&CC, New Delhi, where 32 GSDP training programmes were organised during FY 2018-19 and 2019-20 by ICFRE Institutes benefiting 596 participants. He stated that the government has a target of imparting training to seven lakh participants for employment generation by the end of this financial year. He stressed on the need to increase participation of secondary level students significantly to achieve the objective of this government scheme.

On this occasion, Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, and Director, FRI, said that FRI has developed new modules for Green Skill Development Programme to enhance participation and employment generation opportunities for the young generation. He said that the GSDP training programmes will be imparted by all ICFRE institutes throughout the country. The meeting was attended by all Head of Divisions of FRI, Coordinator ENVIS and employees of ENVIS Centre.