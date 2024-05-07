Ravi Bijarnia elected President of PRSI Dehradun Chapter

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 May: Ravi Bijarnia has been unanimously elected President at the general body meeting of the PRSI Dehradun Chapter. Bijarnia is currently working Deputy Director in the State Information Department. Similarly, Anil Sati has been re-elected as Secretary and Suresh Chandra Bhatt as Treasurer along with Dr AN Tripathi as Vice President and Rakesh Dobhal as Joint Secretary.

On this occasion, the newly appointed President, Ravi Bijarnia, said that PRSI will work as a bridge to take the government’s schemes to the common people. For this, information technology and social media will also be used. Programmes will be organised regularly on topics related to public interest and social concern. Efforts will be made to promote Uttarakhand’s culture, tourism, cuisine through the nationwide network of PRSI. Expressing gratitude to all the members, Bijarnia said that efforts will be made to connect people associated with public relations of all the departments and organisations of the state with the PRSI.

On this occasion, outgoing President Amit Pokhriyal thanked all the members. He said that, as the President, he organised various programmes. He congratulated the newly elected President and the members of the Executive. On this occasion, former President of PRSI Dehradun Chapter Vimal Dabral, NC Member Anil Verma, Rajneesh Tripathi, Jolly, Member Vaibhav Goyal, Jyoti Negi, Shivangi Singh, Sanjay Singh, Mahesh Kumar, Akash Sharma, Sudhakar Bhatt, Alok Tomar, Pratap Singh Bisht, Dr PC Joshi, etc., were also present.

The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) was established in 1958. It is the country’s largest organisation of people associated with public relations. It includes people associated with public relations in government and non-government sectors. Its objective is to advance the public relations profession in strategic management. This national organisation, with 25 chapters and more than 4 thousand members across the country, provides an effective platform to PR professionals. The Dehradun Chapter was established in 1990.