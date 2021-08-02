RCD celebrates International Friendship Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Aug: Rotary Club Dehradun celebrated International Friendship Day along with its members at a local resort. The members enjoyed the annual event, Mango Picnic, with fun filled games, swimming, mangoes and sumptuous food.

Also present was District Governor Ajay Madan, Assistant Governor Atul Kumar, Past District Secretary Sudhir Jolly and Past Assistant Governor Ajay Makan.

The hosts of the day were senior Rotarian DC Bansal and Manish Bansal. The games were sponsored and managed by Director, Club Service, Patricia Hilton and Megha Bansal and the mangoes were from the orchards of PP Dr S Farooq.

Rotarians present were President Pawan Agrawal, Club Secretary Rajat Sharma, PDG Rakesh Agrawal, PDG David Hilton, Past Presidents Dr S Farooq, Dr Arun Kumar, Joginder Singh, DC Bansal, Tarun Bhatia, RK Bakshi, Anup Kaul, Nagma Farooq, Dr S L Gupta, PE Patricia Hilton, Manish Bansal, Megha Bansal and Veena Kalia along with their family members.

The vote of thanks was proposed by club secretary Rajat Sharma.