RCD felicitates Outstanding Teachers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Sep: Rotary Club Dehradun felicitated teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The function took place at the Doon Club. Asha Rani Panduli was the Chief Guest on this occasion. She was formally introduced to the audience by Dr AK Srivastava. She stated that teaching is the mother of all professions. Right from the inception of human civilisation, teachers have educated and trained people. There cannot be anything better and nobler than helping young students shape their destiny and realise their dreams. The best reward for teachers is to see their students successful in life.

Two types of awards were given to the selected teachers. The first was the ‘Nation Builder Award’. This award was given to the teachers of Government and Government Aided Schools. The award was ‘Teacher of the Year Award’. This was for private school teachers.

The following outstanding teachers were given Nation Builder Awards: Sushama, Shri HSBM Jain Girls Inter College; Neetu Malhotra, Shikshankur, The Global School; Rajesh Kumar Singh, DAV Inter College; Neeta Gupta, SD Girls’ Inter College; Usha Gaur, UPS Doiwala; Sangeeta Bhandari, GPS, Naya Goan, Mohini Road; Girish Chand Purohit, GIC Maldevta.

The following teachers were given ‘Teacher of the Year Awards’: Vipin Khatri, Prakriti Valley School; Sanjana Suri, Hilton School; Monika Dhaundiyal, Himalayan School; Sumeet Kaur, Doon International School; Mini Srivastava, SGRR University; Neelam Mayal, IMMT & Agro Sciences; Mani Talwar, Indian Cambridge School; Sudeepta Mukherjee, Brooklyn School.

Besides President Pawan Agrawal, RK Bakshi, Aditya Arya, Arvind Oberoi, Dr Arun Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Anup Kaul, Joginder Singh, Tarun Bhatia, DC Bansal, etc., were present on the occasion. Dr VP Srivastava was the master of ceremonies.