By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Apr: A free COVID vaccination camp was organised by Rotary Club of Dehradun at Velmed Hospital, here, today.

Under this, 20 vaccinations were done today. PAG Dr S Farooq, Club President Naghma Farooq, Dr Javed, CEO, Velmed Hospital, Dr Sakshi and Dr Ashwani Kumar, former DG, ICFRE, were present on the occasion.