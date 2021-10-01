RCD holds ‘Walk for Heart’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Sep: With a view to creating awareness for good health of the heart, Rotary Club Dehradun organised a ‘Walk for Heart’ on the eve of ‘World Heart Day’, here, today.

MLA Vinod Chamoli, CEO Cantonment Board, Station Commander, Clement Town, etc., flagged off the 4 kilometre walk from Velmed Hospital, Clement Town, at 8 a.m.

Around 200 persons, including Rotarians, Rotaractors, hospital staff and residents of the locality took part in the 45-minute walk.

The event was convened in association with Velmed Hospitals, owned by Project Convenor Rtn Dr Chetan Sharma, Cardiologist, and his son, Rtn Dr Ishan Sharma. Velmed Hospital sponsored an attractive T-shirt, and refreshment was arranged by the Club for all participants.

President Pawan K Agrawal, sub-committee chair PP Anup Kaul, PDG Rakesh Aggarwal, PP Tarun Bhatia, Ashish Kumar, Dr Amardeep Singh, Dr Aditya Arya, Arvind Oberoi, etc., participated. Rotaractors Dr Udita Bhatia, President Harshita Rai, PP Aman Rai and others also took part.