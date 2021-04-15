RCD pays tribute to Dr MC Luthra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun: Following the demise of Rotarian Dr MC Luthra, Rotary Club Dehradun conducted a virtual meet paying homage to the departed soul. He was an amiable and cordial person to be around and this was expressed by his fellow Rotarians.

Rtn Anuj Singh, Rtn Dr Arun Kumar, Rtn Shail Dhingra and Rtn Dr S Farooq spoke about the memories they cherished of Dr MC Luthra.

Club President Naghma Farooq and Secretary Patricia Hilton also conveyed their appreciation of the ethical and righteous person that he was and recalled how he set an example for the youngsters to look up to.