RCD presents cooking material to Sacred Saplings Society

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 May: Naghma Farooq, President, Rotary Club Dehradun, handed over an Oxymeter, Thermal Scanner, 100 masks, 100 kgs rice, 100 kgs wheat flour, 50 kgs onions, 50 kgs potatoes, 1 kg cloves, 1 kg black pepper, 1 kg turmeric powder, 1 kg dry ginger, cooking oil and 200 boxes for packing food to Dr Anjali Nauriyal, founder of ‘Sacred Saplings Society’.

Under the aegis of the society, she is running a ‘Community Kitchen’ operated by a team of 4 including 2 youngsters and handing over packed food to the Uttarakhand Police to be distributed amongst Covid patients in hospitals, the needy on the streets, and people stranded anywhere in general in the city.

PAG Dr S Farooq gave some literature on Corona Do’s and Don’ts. PP RK Bakshi was also present on the occasion.