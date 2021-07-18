Real leader like Kamala Ram necessary today: Dr Mahesh Kuriyal

Dr Madhu Thapliyal’s book “Leader” released

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jul: In order to develop society in the right way, experts of every field will have to come forward and work in the interest of society. To make Uttarakhand a fully empowered state, a correct road map and good visionary leadership is essential, said Dr Mahesh Kuriyal, a senior neurosurgeon of Uttarakhand at a book release event, here, today. He said that strict action should be taken against those selling counterfeit medicines and or selling medicines at exorbitant prices.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Mahesh Kuriyal, Guest of Honour Anoop Nautiyal, Special Guest Sudhir Nautiyal, Director, Industries Department, Uttarakhand, Dr Shiv Prasad Kurial, Senior Radiologist, Dr Madhur Uniyal, Head – Trauma Surgery, AIIMS Rishikesh, and Dr Madhu Thapliyal and Kamala Nautiyal, wife of Comrade Kamala Ram Nautiyal.

Dr Madhur Uniyal said that a good doctor should be a good medical leader selflessly serving humanity. Dr Shiv Prasad Kurial said that Dr Madhu Thapliyal had set an ideal before society by writing the book, “Leader”. She had described the leadership qualities of Kamala Ram Nautiyal. Sharing his childhood memories, he said that he had never seen a leader like Kamala Ram Nautiyal. He was a fearless leader, a prolific orator and had the highest level of integrity.

Senior journalist Jai Singh Rawat shared many memoirs of Kamala Ram Nautiyal’s life, stating that he never had greed for office and launched several movements in the public interest. Once he sat on a dharna against a judge, which could only be done by a leader.

Jaunsari litterateur Sunita Chauhan reviewed the book “Leader” written by Dr Madhu Thapliyal and shared some excerpts. She recalled how Nautiyal had put his life in danger during the Tiloth firing incident.

Uttarakhand’s famous singer Lily Bhatt captivated everyone’s heart by singing ‘Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jawaan’.

Dr Madhu Thapliyal said that she realised that her father, Kamala Ram Nautiyal, fought for the state of Uttarakhand from the beginning as leader of Jan Sangharsh. She felt that during difficult Covid times there was a lack of leadership and, hence, she titled the book as Leader. She shared memories of her father’s life.

Anoop Nautiyal congratulated Dr Madhu Thapliyal for writing the book.

Sudhir Nautiyal thanked those all those present.

Senior Congress leader RP Raturi, Col Sundar Lal Painuli, Kiran Bhatt Todaria, Prof Janaki Panwar, Prof. KL Talwar, Journalist Gajendra Singh Negi, Ramesh Rawat, Architect KC Kuriel, Dr Priyank Uniyal, Dr Deepak Bhatt, Dr Mahaveer Sajwan, Kiran Bhatt, Durga Nautiyal, Mahavir Nautiyal, K Hari Om Pali, Anita Nautiyal, Engineer Vinod Nautiyal, Scientist DP Uniyal, Prof Ashish Thapliyal and many others were present on the occasion. The programme was conducted by senior journalist Bipin Baniyal.