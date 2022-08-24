Reality of U’khand’s hill villages to be depicted in web series ‘Chhal’: Yogesh Vats

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 21 Aug: The web series, ‘Chhal’, will soon bring tales of the hill regions of Uttarakhand, which are bearing the brunt of migration, to the big screen. JSR & VHS Media, a production company with headquarters in Mumbai and Dehradun, is working to screen the web series shortly.

According to the series’ director, Yogesh Vats, inaccessible areas of Uttarakhand would be used for filming. The series will also feature Uttarakhand-related artists and technicians. The youngsters of Uttarakhand have a lot of talent. They require platforms, and for many years now, JSR Production House has been doing so.

The story of the web series has been finalised after many months of creative effort, according to producer Tarun Rawat. Soon, the series will begin filming in several locations in Uttarakhand. It will have renowned actors from Uttarakhand and Bollywood.

Vats also stated that, because of the emergence of OTT, people now have access to high-quality content and films are prepared to tell the stories of small towns and villages, which was previously exceedingly challenging.

Producer Tarun Rawat added that his production company, JSR Production House, has been consistently putting out high-quality content for a long time in Uttarakhand.

It is worth noting that Yogesh Vats recently created and directed the web series, “Gadera”, which will soon be released and is based on the historical events of Uttarakhand.

“The administration is taking the state’s film industry extremely seriously, and it is great that so much effort is being put in. The villages abandoned due to migration should be made more beautiful by the government and integrated into a film city. As a result, the government’s revenue will rise and more locals will have jobs,” Vats signed off.