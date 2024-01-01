Recognising Homemakers as Change Architects in the New Year

By Aishwarya Bhargava Chakraborty

“Keeping a home not only requires time, energy, and creativity, but it also calls for skills and experience. I believe homemaking is an art, and to pursue any piece of art demands time and talent.” -Dorothy Kelley Patterson

As the clock strikes midnight, signalling the arrival of a new year, the world collectively embraces the promise of fresh beginnings, resolutions, and aspirations. Amidst all the celebrations, there exists a group of unsung heroes – the homemakers – whose dedication, resilience, and tireless efforts are the foundation of every household. These amazing individuals keep our homes running smoothly and take care of everyone in the family. Amidst their dedication to family and home, homemakers often neglect their own self-care. As the New Year unfolds its promise of fresh beginnings and new aspirations, it’s a moment to pay tribute to these unsung heroes of our households, whose ceaseless dedication, resilience, and boundless love contribute immeasurably to the harmony and well-being of our homes. Let’s take a moment to encourage and support them in prioritising their well-being. Encouraging hobbies, self-care routines, or even providing opportunities for relaxation can significantly contribute to their overall happiness and fulfilment.

Homemakers, often predominantly women, play multifaceted roles that extend far beyond the conventional boundaries of a household. Their tireless efforts encompass nurturing families, maintaining homes, managing finances, providing emotional support, and often pursuing personal interests alongside their responsibilities. Cleaning, cooking, childcare, budgeting, and providing emotional support constitute only a fraction of their responsibilities. Despite the absence of a formal job title or monetary compensation, the labour and dedication they invest are immeasurable. While their work might not always be visibly celebrated, the impact they create is profound and far-reaching. In the chaos of modern life, the role of a homemaker often gets overlooked or undervalued. The common perception of homemaking as a ‘traditional’ duty overlooks the depth and complexity of its responsibilities. However, the reality is far from this narrow perception. Homemakers are genius multitaskers, often managing various roles simultaneously with skill and elegance.

Moreover, the changing landscape of societal norms has witnessed a significant shift in the dynamics of homemaking. Today’s homemakers are not confined to the walls of their homes; many are pursuing entrepreneurial ventures, engaging in remote work opportunities, or dedicating time to personal growth and skill development. Their adaptability and willingness to embrace change are commendable, showcasing their resilience in evolving with the times. As we commemorate the New Year, it’s imperative to extend our support, appreciation, and gratitude to homemakers. Simple gestures like acknowledging their hard work, lending a helping hand with household tasks, or actively involving them in decision-making processes can go a long way in affirming their value and significance.

The empowerment of homemakers is rooted in recognising the significant influence they hold. Their ability to create nurturing environments directly influences the emotional well-being and development of children. The values, ethics, and principles imparted by homemakers lay the foundation for individuals who contribute meaningfully to society. Moreover, homemakers often act as the driving force behind societal changes. Their advocacy for education, equality, and inclusivity within the family unit extends to broader societal changes. By imparting essential values like respect, empathy, and inclusivity, they contribute to creating a more compassionate and harmonious society.

The changing environment has also seen a fundamental change in how gender roles are perceived within households. Homemakers are at the forefront of challenging traditional gender stereotypes by exemplifying that caregiving and domestic responsibilities are not bound by gender. The acknowledgment and celebration of diverse family structures, where responsibilities are shared and valued irrespective of gender, are becoming more common.

My mom, a homemaker by choice, is my ultimate superhero. Within the comfort of our home, she works wonders every single day. Her unwavering dedication to nurturing our family forms the foundation of our lives. With quiet strength, she balances countless responsibilities, effortlessly transitioning from caretaker to counsellor, chef to confidante. Her days are a symphony of tasks, from managing our household’s needs to infusing every corner with warmth and love. Her patience is boundless, her wisdom infinite, and her love knows no bounds. Her endless generosity shines as a guiding light, imparting the importance of empathy and strength to me. Her embrace feels like the safest place in the world. In her, I see not just a homemaker, but an unsung hero whose superpowers lie in her ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, making our house a home and our lives a masterpiece. Her sacrifices and selfless gestures, from dawn till dusk, deserve more recognition than I’ve shown. It’s a realisation that dawns on me now, acknowledging that her contributions, both big and small, form the very fabric of our lives. Her unspoken sacrifices and the love she pours into every corner of our home are the pillars of our happiness.

The support system for homemakers has also undergone a transformation. Initiatives promoting financial independence, skill development programs, and platforms fostering networking and empowerment have emerged, acknowledging and elevating the role of homemakers. These resources offer pathways for personal and professional development, assisting homemakers in realising their ambitions beyond the domain of household responsibilities.

As we celebrate the New Year, let us extend appreciation and support to homemakers. Acknowledging their relentless efforts, offering them the resources to pursue their aspirations, and recognising their multifaceted capabilities helps in creating a more inclusive and equitable society. Let us wholeheartedly appreciate and support the homemakers, recognising their invaluable contributions and empowering them to flourish in all facets of their lives. Their journey, aspirations, and resolutions echo the collective desire for a more balanced, harmonious, and nurturing world. Let us pledge to honour and celebrate the homemakers in our lives. Their unwavering dedication, resilience, and boundless love form the foundation of our homes and communities. Let us recognise, appreciate, and support them in their endeavours, ensuring that their contributions are acknowledged and celebrated not just on special occasions but every day.

Homemakers, with their unwavering strength and unwavering commitment, embody the spirit of nurturing, resilience, and adaptability—qualities that represent the essence of the human spirit. As we step into the new year, let us celebrate and cherish their presence, acknowledging that our homes and lives are infinitely richer because of their unwavering strength and commitment.