Record numbers of pilgrims reaching Gangotri & Yamunotri temples this year

By Our Staff Reporter

Uttarkashi, 14 May: As compared to the previous years, record numbers of pilgrims are reaching the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams this year. Gangotri and Yamunotri temples usually see a lesser footfall of pilgrims as compared to the Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams. However, this year, past records are being broken as far as the footfalls of the pilgrims in these two temples are concerned. This has led to some mismanagement and some inconvenience for the pilgrims, particularly in Yamunotri due to the Gate System operational there.

Due to record crowds of pilgrims gathering at Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the past two days, the temple committees had to allow darshan till late night at both these shrines. The numbers of pilgrims, particularly in past two days also swelled up due to the occasion of Ganga Saptami in both the temples. Despite some reports of inconvenience to heavy crowds at these two Dhams, the official sources claim that the arrangements are adequate and the crowd management by the district administration and the police is smooth. Arrangements for Darshan at these two shrines have been made till late night.

Official sources claimed that record number of pilgrims are reaching in all the four Dhams and other related temples this year. Yamunotri has a trek route of more 6 km and still it is attracting a huge number of pilgrims. Last year, the maximum number of pilgrims reaching Yamunotri was 12,045 which happened on 28 May, 2023. This record was broken yesterday with 12,148 pilgrims reaching Yamunotri Dham on a single day.

In order to manage the crowd of pilgrims at Yamunotri, the district administration has installed a barrier and a gate system for channelising the crowds in a more efficient manner. The administration claims that this has resulted in better management of crowd at the Dham.

Last year, the maximum number of pilgrims reaching Gangotri temple on a single day was 13,670 which happened on 29 May, 2023. However, this record was broken yesterday with 18,973 pilgrims reaching Gangotri.

This has set a record for the highest number of pilgrims arriving so far. Whereas today on Ganga Saptami, the pressure has increased further with the arrival of Dev Doli from Tehri and Uttarkashi districts. Due to this, the administration, police and temple committee are having to struggle a lot to make arrangements. Gangotri Dham is facing more problems due to big buses getting stuck on the narrow road that leads to Gangotri Dham. Due to this, the pressure of vehicles is increasing and vehicles are running in queue till Gangotri. However, here also the administration is allowing the vehicles to move ahead intermittently from Uttarkashi Ramlila Maidan, Heena, Bhatwadi, Gangnani, Sukki, Jhala, Harsil, Dharali. Due to this, the arrival of pilgrims at Gangotri Dham continued till late night. At the request of the administration, the Gangotri Temple Committee allowed darshan to all the devotees till late night. Besides, the administration, police and temple committee also arranged for refreshments for the pilgrims. The market in Gangotri remained open till 2 a.m. for the convenience of pilgrims. Official sources claim that systematic movement of pilgrims was being ensured in the Gangotri Dham throughout the night till this morning.

District Magistrate, Uttarkashi, Dr Meharban Singh Bisht claimed that after the gate system at Yamunotri Dham, the entire traffic moved towards Gangotri route. Due to this, the pressure on vehicles increased on Gangotri route as the roads are narrow and the number of buses increased unexpectedly and as a result, some big buses got stuck on narrow roads at some places, further affecting the traffic flow. However, darshan was allowed at Gangotri too till late last night. Bisht added that the officials from the district administration and related departments and the Police have been deployed on the yatra route. Besides, instructions have been given to provide food, water and medical arrangements to the pilgrims. He also claimed that the crowd was under control at present in both the Dhams.

Harish Semwal, Chairman, Shri Panch Gangotri Temple Committee stated that on the request of the administration, pilgrims were allowed to visit the temple and have darshan till late night. The temple committee made arrangements for refreshments for the devotees who arrived late. On the occasion of Ganga Saptami festival, a large number of devotees and pilgrims come to bathe in the Ganga. He claimed that the temple committee is ready to provide full cooperation so that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.