Recreational activities held at Ganga Prem Hospice on World Cancer Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Feb: Sahyog Kendram Raipur, (Education Partner of Jeet Association for Support to Cancer Patients, Mumbai) organised recreational activities at Ganga Prem Hospice, Raiwala, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, today.

The programme commenced with chanting and meditation followed by simple games, drawing, music, dance and ended with a prayer.

Patients, caregivers, nurses and the staff of Ganga Prem Hospice participated actively and enjoyed the activities.

On this occasion Ganga Prem CMO Dr Taranjit Singh laid emphasis on conducting such programmes on a regular basis to boost the morale of the patients and the caregivers.

Support was extended by Medical Social Worker Anjita Nath and Subedar Major SP Pandey. Sanjay Pathak, Shashikant Kaushik and Mridul Kaushik were also present.

President Ravi Kant Sharma of Sahyog Kendra appreciated the services rendered by Ganga Prem Hospice for providing excellent holistic support to Cancer Patients in consultation, nursing care, counselling, complimentary therapies (Art, Dance, Music) and home care visits.

While thanking the donors Varun Tuhar and Kuldeep Sharma, Sahyog Kendra provided a carton of 54 bottles of Mouth Wash to GPH donated by Pharmakon Health and Beauty Care Private Limited. Bawana, Delhi. Dr AK Dewan, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital, Delhi, extended support to the event.