Recruitment of 166 Profs for medical colleges soon: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Apr: Regular appointments will be made soon on 166 vacant posts of professors and associate professors in government medical colleges operated by the Medical Education Department in the state. For this, the departmental officers have been instructed to start the process soon and send the requisition to the Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said in a statement issued to the media, today, that the shortage of faculty members in state medical colleges will be ended soon. These include 60 posts of Professor and 106 posts of Associate Professor. Dr Rawat said that these posts will be filled through direct recruitment.

He said that after getting selected by the commission, the medical faculty will be posted in various government medical colleges of the state, such as Srinagar, Dehradun, Almora, Haldwani and Rudrapur. On the one hand, the shortage of faculty in the medical colleges would be removed while, on the other hand, the patients would get better treatment. This would also help meet the standards of the National Medical Commission (NMC), so that the work of teaching and learning in the colleges can continue smoothly.

Dr Rawat added that, earlier, the Medical Education Department had appointed 171 assistant professors in various discipline in the medical colleges of the state.