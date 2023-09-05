Recruitment scam accused Hakam Singh manages to secure bail from SC

By Arun Pratap Singh

Derhadun/New Delhi, 4 Sep: Hakam Singh, one of the main accused in the UKSSSC paper leak case, managed to secure bail from the Supreme Court, today, after being behind bars for almost a year. Along with Hakam Singh, the Supreme Court has also given bail to Shashikant and Vipin Bihari, two other accused in the paper leak case.

It may be recalled that Hakam Singh had been arrested by the police on 14 August last year when he was trying to escape in a Punjab number car by entering the Himachal Pradesh border via Arakot in Uttarkashi following his return to the country from Thailand. Hakam Singh is currently lodged in Dehradun’s Sudhowala Jail since August last year.

The SC bench comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra granted bail to Hakam Singh after hearing arguments. The bench also granted bail to two other accused, Vipin Bihari and Shashikant in the same case.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court, the state government vehemently opposed the bail, saying these persons have the potential to influence the case. On the other hand, Hakam Singh’s counsel countered by citing delay in the trial and one year imprisonment as the grounds to grant the bail and stated that his client was eligible to seek bail on these grounds.