REDD+ workshop begins for State Forest Dept at FRI

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Sep: A two day workshop on ‘Capacity Building of State Forest Departments for Developing State REDD+ Action Plans’ for the forest officers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab was inaugurated today by Chief Guest Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, at the National Forest Library and Information Centre (NFLIC), FRI.

In his opening remarks, he emphasised that REDD+ is one of the climate change mitigation actions in developing countries relating to reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, with the ‘+’ signifying conservation of forests, sustainable management of forests, and enhancement of forest carbon stocks. REDD+ is now widely accepted as a Climate Change mitigation option under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The National REDD+ Strategy will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by lowering the rate of deforestation and forest degradation and/or increasing GHG removals from the atmosphere through forest carbon enhancement activities, for example, forest conservation enhancing forest carbon stocks, forest landscape restoration, and improved forest management. ICFRE institutes are organising such workshops for building the capacity of SFDs for preparation of State REDD+ Action Plans under the CAMPA funded scheme all over the country.

Anurag Bhardwaj, Director, International Cooperation, Dehradun, described the main objective of this workshop to understand the status and trends of forest cover change, drivers of deforestation and forest degradation and barriers for enhancement for carbon sequestration, and developing a coherent State REDD+ Action Plan to address these issues. This plan will consist of intervention packages with budget and monitoring that will emerge through a multi-stakeholder consultative process.

Dr K Thomas, APCCF (Research), Kanpur, and Vasvi Tyagi, CF, South Gurugram, shared REDD+ preparedness of their states and expectations from the present workshop. Dr Indu K Murthy, Principal Research Scientist from Bengaluru delivered an online presentation on the Impact of Climate Change on Indian Forests. Dr VRS Rawat, former ADG (BCC), ICFRE, and Dr RS Rawat, Scientist and REDD+ Expert from Biodiversity Climate Change Division ICFRE, will be the lead national resource for the workshop.

Dr Bhaskar Singh Karky and Nabin Bhattarai from ICIMOD Nepal will be online international resources for the workshop.

The programme was conducted by Dr Vijender Panwar, Head, Forest Ecology and Climate Change, and attended by Rajesh Sharma ADG, BCC, Dr NK Upreti, GCR, FRI, Heads of Divisions, Dr Sadhana Tripathi, Chief Librarian, FRI, Scientists of ICFRE/FRI and Research Scholars. The vote of thanks was proposed by N Bala, Scientist-G, FRI.