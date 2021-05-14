Reduced demand impacts horticulture adversely

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 13 May: Horticulture is suffering heavy losses in Uttarakhand due to the Corona pandemic.

Narayan Park near Nainbagh in Jaunpur Block of Tehri district, where horticulturist Kundan Singh Panwar has planted a variety of fruit trees, is suffering losses for lack of a market this year, as happened last year. At present, there has been excellent production of fruit like peach, plum, apricot, etc. Normally there is a huge demand for these fruits from tourist centres, but due to the lack pandemic, fruits are spoiling on the trees. The farmers are suffering huge losses, which has them very worried. Farmers allege that, due to lack of proper marketing arrangements by the government, people associated with horticulture are suffering. The government has spoken of several schemes to connect the farmers and the unemployed with self-employment, but nothing is visible on the ground.

Kundan Singh Panwar had inspired many people in the area to take up horticulture as a path to self-employment. He said that, no matter how many big dreams the government has shown, these claims are proving hollow on the ground. All the marketing boards that the government has set up are also indifferent to their interests.