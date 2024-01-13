Refresher Programme held for lateral entry Jt Secretaries

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jan: Former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, Indu Kumar Pandey, while addressing Civil Services officers selected through lateral entry, said that, before the implementation of any scheme it is necessary to conduct a detailed study. It is also important to see that the project does not become a victim of ‘information obesity’. Therefore, analysis of essential and non-essential information is necessary for the successful implementation of projects.

Pandey said that making plans for sustainable development and environmental protection would be beneficial in the long run. Real prosperity will be achieved only by working towards qualitative improvement in GDP as well as Human Development Index, and the standard of living of the individual. Pandey also advocated the adoption of three ‘L’s’ by throwing light on resource mobilisation, good governance, relations between Centre, State and local bodies from the financial point of view. Through a ‘Learn, Localise, and Liberalize’ governance policy, resources would be utilised properly and fiscal management done effectively.

Pandey added that the Uttarakhand government is following this policy and will be included in the category of leading states of the country.

Addressing the event, Dr VN Alok from the Indian Institute of Public Administration said that, before joining any service, training is very important, through which policies can be understood which, if followed, will benefit the society and the nation. With this objective, this workshop has been organised to make the new officers of the country aware of the governance policy, financial, management and development model of Uttarakhand state. On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Good Governance and Public Policy Planning Department, Dr Manoj Kumar Pant, while giving a detailed presentation on the government’s plan to achieve all the 17 goals of UN sustainable development, said that the state will achieve all these goals.

Addressing the workshop, Professor HC Purohit, Dean, Doon University School of Management, while highlighting the importance of ‘Leadership and Governance’, said that, with an effective leadership, any objective can be easily achieved and with that, transparent, systems and institutions that work in the public interest can be created. Professor Purohit said that, for the progress of any country, it is very important to have honesty and integrity at the top level of leadership. Only this will create a culture of transparent functioning of the institutions.

While welcoming the guests, conducting the programme and presenting the vote of thanks, Dr Avinash Chandra Joshi, Chair Professor, Centre for Public Policy, Doon University, said that Uttarakhand is a rich and advanced state in terms of Tourism, Energy and Human Resources.

On this occasion, BRIDCUL General Manager Human Resources Anoop Kumar, Dr Rajesh Bhatt of Psychology Department, research students Piyush Sharma, Ajay Bisht and representatives of Indian Institute of Public Administration were also present.