Regular Aarti to be held at ghats of River Sharda during Mela

CM reivews preparations for Purnagiri Mela

By Our Staff Reporter

Banbasa (Champawat), 28 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting at NHPC, Banbasa, here today to review preparations for the famous Purnagiri Mela of North India. While reviewing the work being done by various departments in relation to Purnagiri Fair, the Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure that the journey of the devotees coming to Purnagiri Fair is smooth and safe. He said that special care should be taken to ensure that the devotees do not face any problem while travelling on trek routes. He said that the Purnagiri fair has to be given a new look with everyone’s participation. It is the resolve of the government that the devotees leave with a good experience from the Purnagiri fair.

CM Dhami expressed displeasure at the amount charged by the District Panchayat for ‘mundan’ ceremonies conducted at the Mela and asked the officials to ensure that reasonable amounts are charged from the pilgrims. The Chief Minister said that the aim of government is to provide convenience to the people. He said that a grand Sharda Aarti should be organised regularly on the ghats of River Sharda with the cooperation of local people, the temple committee and administration. More devotees should be made aware about the Aarti and encouraged to participate.

The Chief Minister sought information about the development work on the Sharda Corridor (Sharda River Front Development) and said that the responsibility for the grand construction has been given to UIDB. The area should be developed with a long-term vision keeping in mind the present and the future requirements. He also asked the departments to give more priority to permanent arrangements instead of temporary ones for the pilgrims in Purnagiri Mela area. Dhami said that as per the convenience of the devotees, arrangements should be made for health camps, deployment of doctors and essential medicines on the walking routes.

The CM also insisted on a plan to ensure that the devotees coming to the Purnagiri fair stay in the area for more days and visit the nearby tourist places. He said that to ensure availability of local products at the Mela, stalls of local products should be set up. The Mela should be made plastic free as far as possible. He also said that local people should be preferred while hiring the labour force for the Mela works.

CM Dhami, while reviewing the works being done under for Purnagiri Temple, said that two mobile towers should be approved and installed to improve the connectivity soon.