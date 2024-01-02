Reinventing Self

Powered by technology, the world is seeking to reinvent itself, and so is India. The access to information has become so democratised that ‘control’ of any kind has become difficult. Rather than be concerned with their immediate environment and personal challenges, people relate to events half way around the world, thereby changing their priorities. This is naturally having an impact on the way people engage with each other, as well as make lifestyle choices. Wealth can distance one even more from the poor because of reducing mutual dependence. This is evident not just within society, but also between nations.

Demographic changes are also having an effect. Japan is running out of people, who are compensating by introducing robot technology at every level in their lives. In many north European countries, a similar ‘vacuum’ is being created that is being filled by immigrants from all parts of the world, sparking a cultural crisis. Human traffickers use IT to transmit funds and information across the globe to overcome physical boundaries. Attacks on nations can be carried out by drones flown by people sitting in offices half a world away.

All such developments pose a challenge to the new generation, everywhere. How are they to deal with it? What are the mores they are to live by? What are the certainties, if there are any? What are the uncertainties? How is a young Indian, whose job may be related to a dozen nations worldwide, to plan her future? Work separates married couples as they live in different cities, even countries. How are children to be brought up, and what moral code will they abide by? Which country’s rules will they follow even in such basic things as the side of the road to drive on?

It cannot be done, of course, by turning away from the emerging reality. Being competitive, even surviving, will require speedy transformation, not just in terms of supporting infrastructure, but also in the mindset. What role is there of the nation-state? How much more impact will the global conglomerates have on life? Will the information overdose lead to psychological problems? How will personal isolation be countered and what will be the role of the collective? Who will be the new avatars to show a path through this confused narrative? Will they even be human or constructs of AI?

Hard questions that emerge on this New Year’s Day.