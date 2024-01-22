Reliance Jewels heist: Rs 1 lakh reward on two gangsters announced

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Jan: After arresting 12 gangsters, the Uttarakhand police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh, each, on two more gang members who are wanted in connection with the sensational robbery that took place at Reliance Jewels shop here on 9 November.

The two gangsters are Avinash Kumar of Vaishali, and Rahul of Begusarai, Bihar, top police officials said. Meanwhile, police have also intensified the manhunt to nab the duo and carried out searches in Bihar and other areas.

On 15 January, Anil Soni alias DSP was arrested from Yamuna Nagar area of Haryana. Soni was involved in the recce of the showroom before the robbery. He was also the main accused in the robbery at a Reliance showroom in Sangali, Maharashtra.

Last week, the police said they had got vital clues from gangster Shashank Singh alias Sonu, who was remanded to 14 days judicial custody, regarding the looted jewellery from the Reliance Jewels showroom on 9 November.

Shashank (25), who was arrested from Patna recently, was brought to Dehradun on transit remand.

On 9 November, five gangsters had barged into the famous Reliance Jewels showroom on Rajpur Road opposite St Joseph’s Academy in the heart of the capital city and looted jewellery worth Rs 15 crore at gunpoint in a robbery that lasted barely less than an hour.

As of now, a total of 12 gangsters have been arrested so far in connection with the heist.

Significantly, there is still no trace of the looted jewellery.