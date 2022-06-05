Religare Foundation to set up multispecialty health centre at Parmarth Ashram

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 3 Jun: Religare Foundation, a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), is working with Parmarth Ashram Trust to build a 150-bed multi-specialty hospital and a 50-bed eye facility on a 15-acre eco-friendly area. It will provide people from all over the world with medical and health facilities. The complex will include a naturopathy and Ayurveda centre, which will focus on therapy based on the five elements — sky, water, fire, air, and earth. It will also house a large auditorium to host a variety of medical, religious, educational, and spiritual events.

The Religare family recognizes the value and influence of yoga. To encourage the same, the foundation, in collaboration with Parmarth Ashram’s management, is planning to construct a majestic yoga centre, which will house facilities for mass yoga and meditation sessions for over 300 people.

Present when the announcement was made were Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson of REL, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rameshbhai Ohja, Sadhvi Bhagwati and Murari Bapu.

Dr Rashmi Saluja said, “We are extremely delighted that we are an integral part of the celebrations of Swami Chidanand Saraswati’s 70th birthday celebrations.

“At the Religare family, we firmly believe that a healthy nation is the foundation of a healthy economy.”