Renowned Vocalist Tulika Ghosh holds workshop

Dehradun, 16 Mar: Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, a Hindustani Vocal workshop was held at the Hill Foundation School, here, today. The workshop was conducted by renowned Hindustani classical singer Tulika Ghosh.

The workshop gave an insight into different aspects of Hindustani Vocals. Tulika’s vocalism finds the best elements of the Agra, Gwalior, Saheswan, Kirana, Patiala, and Banaras traditions, presented with a distinctive individual expression and aesthetic refinement.

During the workshop, she said, “My students are like family to me, and we all share a wonderful bond. As a singer, I always try to touch a chord with my audience so they too can feel the beauty of the song and appreciate it genuinely.”

Tulika is the daughter of internationally acclaimed maestro of Tabla, Padma Bhushan awardee Pt Nikhil Ghosh, and represents the fourth generation of a family of distinguished musicians.

She has drawn global attention with her notable performances all over India, besides the United Kingdom, Germany (1979), Japan (1993), United States of America, Bangladesh (2005 & 2012), and at the prestigious Music Guimet at Paris (2008). She is also a regular performer on All India Radio and Television.