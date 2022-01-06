Research aims at bringing positive change: Dr Ajay Kohli

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Jan: Dr Ajay Kohli, Global Research Director, International Rice Research Institute, Philippines, addressed faculty and students at Graphic Era Hill University, here, today. Delivering a lecture on “Restructuring of Research for Impact”, he said that research should aim at bringing positive change in the lives of the people. If research is not leading to downstream production then it is useless.

Dr Kohli, while highlighting the revolutionary changes in the agricultural world from the research done on rice in IRRI, said that not only the demand for food grains but proper nutrition, climate change, etc., were also taken into consideration while conducting research. He explained the 5D circular research model, how to make research practical and successful by incorporating elements like Demand, Discovery, Development, Dissemination and Distinction.

Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Prof Dr J Kumar, Registrar Captain Himanshu Dhulia, faculty and students of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University were present. Anshu Sharma conducted the programme.