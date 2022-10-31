Research scholars to benefit from STUTI workshop: Surekha Dangwal

Intensive training under STUTI launched at Doon University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Oct: For the first time in Uttarakhand, a sevenday intensive training program entitled “STUTI” funded by Ministry of Science and Technology (Government of India) is being organized for the scholars of science at Doon University.

Funds for this training program “STUTI” have been provided by the Department of Science and Technology (Government of India) to Doon University. In this program, the researchers of science subjects from Uttarakhand and different parts of India are participating.

As the Chief Guest of this session, Prof. Durgesh Pant (Hon’ble Director General, Uttarakhand Council of Science and Technology) also joined. In this program Honorable Vice Chancellor Doon University Prof. Surekha Dangwal, Chief Advisor Prof. Kusum Arunachalam, Coordinator Dr. Narendra Rawal, Dr. Vijay Sridhar, Dr. Vipin K. Saini, Dr. Charu Dwivedi, Dr. Himani Sharma and Dr. Preeti Mishra also participated.

Doon University is the first university among private and state government organizations in the state of Uttarakhand to organize this program in Dehradun. STUTI stands for “synergistic training program using scientific and technological infrastructure”. It is worth noting that for the first time, this program has been started by the Department of Science and Technology (Government of India) in the year 2021. Proposals were invited for conducting the workshop in December 2021.

The coordinator of this program, Dr. Arun Kumar informed that the objective of the Government of India is to build human resource and its capacity through open access for all to science and technology infrastructure across the country. DST (Government of India) has plans to achieve this objective by conducting short term courses/ workshops on awareness, use and application of various tools and analytical techniques. The Department of Science and Technology as the apex body has established about 13 Project Management Units (PMUs) in our country. The Project Management Unit acts as a hub and coordinate training in collaboration with universities and institutions. The Project Management Unit has targeted scientists/professors/PhD scholars/PDF researchers actively involved in research in various institutes of the country for conducting training programs on DST enabled R&D tools.

Doon University as the host training institute is preparing program objectives, content, modules, session plan, methodology/pedagogy.

Professor Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor, Doon University, in his message said that this program will achieve the objectives which have been identified by the Government of India. All the participants as well as the students and research scholars of our Uttarakhand state will be greatly benefited by such an event. In the upcoming sessions of this program, Prof. P. Balaram (A very famous educationist, Padma Bhushan awardee and former Director of Indian Institute of Science Bangalore) will be visiting our University on 31 October 2022. He will address the participants of STUTI and the students of our university on 1st November 2022 on very important and relevant topics. I also hope that this program will provide an opportunity to the students and faculty members of our University to harness the potential of science. The meeting with various experts addressing the participants during the next 07 days will be inspiring for all the participants and students.

Dr. M.S. Manderwal, Registrar said that Doon University will keep on organizing such programs on R&D tools/facilities for school students (Science stream) through short training and popular science programs.

Dr. Rajesh Bhatt, Prof. Harsh Pati Dobhal, Dr. Preeti Mishra, Dr. Charu Dwivedi, Dr. Himani, Narendra Lal, etc., were present during this program from Doon University.