Resolve to help the needy through positive actions: Ritu Khanduri 

Patricia Hilton is new President

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jul: The 83rd swearing-in ceremony of Rotary Club Dehradun was held at a local hotel, at which Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the members of the new executive as the Chief Guest. People making excellent contribution in the fields were honoured with angavastras and citations.

The event was inaugurated by Speaker Ritu Khanduri by lighting the ceremonial lamp. During this, the Speaker was felicitated by all the members of Rotary Club for being the first woman Speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly. Speaker Khanduri administered the oath to Executive Chairperson Patricia Hilton, Secretary Anand Srivastava and Treasurer Dr Anuj. The annual report of the club was also presented on the occasion.

Appreciating the work done by the Rotary Club in the interest of society over the last several decades, Ritu Khanduri encouraged them to continue to serve in the same way. She said that Rotary Club works in the field of social service at the world level. She advised members to help the needy through positive works, along with necessary contribution to the progress of society and the nation. The Speaker emphasised that the youth should reflect on the issues of interest to society, the state and the country, along with their own uplift through positive energy. Society should be inspired by their actions.

Newly elected President Patricia Hilton said that, with the cooperation of all members, the activities of the club will be brought before the public. For this everyone’s participation was necessary.

Hilton highlighted her vision and plans for the year. She exhorted the members to Imagine Rotary- the theme of Rotary International President Jennifer Jones, while undertaking various projects and initiatives to render meaningful service to the needy and marginalised in society. She also expressed full confidence in her team and members of the club, to deliver and live up to the expectations of society.

The outgoing President, Pawan Agarwal, delivered the welcome speech and thanked the members of the club for their help and support during the year. Secretary Rajat Sharma read out a comprehensive report highlighting the activities of the club last year. President Pawan Agarwal welcomed the new President Patricia Hilton and her Board with the exchange of collar and pins for various club designations and promised his full support to the incoming team.

The new board comprises President-Patricia Hilton, IPP- Pawan Agarwal, Vice President- PP RK Bakshi, Secretary- Dr AK Srivastava, Treasurer- PP Dr Anuj S Singh, Director-Community Service A PP Dr S Farooq, Director-Community Service B- Ashish Kumar, Director, Vocational Services- PP Dinesh C Bansal, Director, Youth Services- Dr Shilpi Panwar, Director, International Services- PDG David Hilton. Additional positions were also assigned to PDG Rakesh Agarwal- Club Trainer, Rtn Veena Kalia- Sergeant at Arms, PP Tarun Bhatia-Club Editor and Rtn Archita Chaudhary – Club Greetings Chair.

The Assistant Governor, Pradeep Potra praised the outgoing President and his team. He also conveyed a message from District Governor VP Kalta to gathering.

Past President Dr Anuj S Singh, the Master of Ceremonies conducted the proceedings. The vote of thanks was proposed by Secretary Dr AK Srivastava. A large number of Rotarians, including PDG David Hilton, PDG Rakesh Agarwal, several Past Presidents and eminent Rotarians from other clubs in Dehradun and the District were present, along with Dr S Farooq, Gauravdeep Singh, Raj Bakshi, Pawan Agarwal, Ashish Kumar, Dinesh Bansal, Dr Shilpi Panwar, David Hilton, Rakesh Agarwal and others.