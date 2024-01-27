Responsibilities of 6 senior IPS officers shuffled

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jan: The responsibilities of 6 senior IPS officers in Uttarakhand have been shuffled by the Government. Orders have been issued by the State Home Department in this regard. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also holds the Home Ministry portfolio. While some of these officers have been handed additional responsibilities in addition to the ones they are already handling, some have been shifted after their promotions as IG.

The ADG, Administration, at Police Headquarters Amit Sinha, has been given additional charge as ADG Telecommunications. ADG Dr V Murugesan, who holds charge as Director Vigilance has been relieved of his charge as ADG Telecommunications and given additional charge as ADG Crime Research. IG Vimi Sachdeva Raman has been relieved of her responsibility as IG, Personnel, and IG, PAC, while she will continue to hold on to her charge as IG, Police Headquarters. Arun Mohan Joshi, who was in waiting following his promotion as IG, has been given the charge as IG, PAC, and ATC. Anant Shankar Takwale has been given charge as IG, Personnel, following his promotion. He was also in waiting after his promotion as IG.

Another IPS officer in waiting following his promotion as IG Rajeev Swarup has been given responsibility as IG Security. In addition, PPS cadre officer Prakash Chandra has been transferred as ASP, Haldwani.

Keeping in view the upcoming Parliamentary elections, some district level and some range level officers are also likely to be shifted soon since there are standing directions of the Election Commission of India to transfer all officers in the districts and range who might have completed two years at the same posting.

In view of this, some IAS and PPS officers are also likely to be shifted soon, or else they may get transferred on the direct orders of the Election Commission.