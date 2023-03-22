Retd IFS officer BD Singh appointed advisor to CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Mar: Retired IFS officer BD Singh has been appointed Chief Minister’s advisor in the Badri-Kedarnath Temple Committee in view of his “experience” in the related matter. An order to this effect has been issued by Culture and Religious Affairs Secretary, Hari Chandra Semwal. It may be recalled that following his resignation from the Indian Forest Service, BD Singh had been working in Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries. In the past, Singh had also worked as Chief Executive Officer of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee but he had stepped down once BJP leader Ajendra Ajay was nominated a Chairman of the Temple Committee, and had later joined Reliance Industries.