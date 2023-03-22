Retd IFS officer BD Singh appointed advisor to CM

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 21 Mar: Retired IFS officer BD Singh has been appointed Chief Minister’s advisor in the Badri-Kedarnath Temple Committee in view of his “experience” in the related matter. An order to this effect has been issued by Culture and Religious Affairs Secretary, Hari Chandra Semwal. It may be recalled that following his resignation from the Indian Forest Service, BD Singh had been working in Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries. In the past, Singh had also worked as Chief Executive Officer of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee but he had stepped down once BJP leader Ajendra Ajay was nominated a Chairman of the Temple Committee, and had later joined Reliance Industries.
The appointment letter mentions that Singh has vast administrative experience in the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and is therefore appointed as Advisor to the CM in the Committee on honorary basis and that his appointment will be co-terminus with the term of Chief Minister or till the CM so desires whichever is earlier. Though, his appointment is on honorary basis, he will be entitled to vehicle and office facilities.