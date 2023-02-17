Revision of circle rates in Uttarakhand approved

Cabinet discusses, approves 52 proposals

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 15 Feb: A total of 52 decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence here today. Among the most important decisions taken by the Cabinet include a policy for payment of compensation to the disaster affected families or individuals in Joshimath, which was proposed by the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department. Other important decisions taken by the cabinet also included approval of purchase of 100 buses by Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, a decision to hold the next assembly session in Gairsain from 13 to 18 March, approval of the strict anti-copying law which has already been implemented through an ordinance. The bill in this regard will be presented before the Assembly in the next session for approval. In another important decision, the cabinet approved a new Startup policy for the year 2023. The cabinet also decided that in case of single use plastic, the policy of the Union Government will be adopted in Uttarakhand, too.

It was also decided that GMVN and KMVN will be merged into one body under the tourism department, now.

In an important decision, the cabinet approved revision of the circle rates after three years under the Finance Department. Circle rates have been reduced in some areas and increased in many places. The new circle rates will be implemented soon.

The decision to allow a height of up to 15 metres for the proposed multistorey parking in Mussoorie was also taken which will allow parking of up to 400 cars in the PWD Guest House land. In order to make the Uttarakhand Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) stronger, approval was granted for creating a total of 31 posts under RERA.

Approval was given to a proposal to open a special school for the specially-abled children (Divyangjan) in a 3000 square metres piece of government land in Purkul area of Dehradun. Under school education, 285 special teachers will be hired to teach disabled children at home.

A branch of Rishikesh AIIMS is to be opened in Kichha. In view of this, a master plan will be prepared within one km radius of AIIMS as per the proposal approved by the Cabinet. The master plan will be ready in the next 3 months, till then a ban on new construction in this area will continue.

The cabinet also decided that the Government Industrial Training Institute in Sahaspur will be made a skill hub. It was also decided by the cabinet that, if the government department’s land is required for Metro Neo in Dehradun, the department will provide 99 years lease for Re 1. Industrial institutes will be established in the private sector under MSME.

Approval has been given to bring a policy to promote private investment. To attract industries, the Small and Micro Industries Department has prepared a policy of customised package. Investment of more than Rs 200 crores and giving employment to 500 people will get benefits.

A 6-member committee would be constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to allocate funds to the sportspersons from the existing CM Sports Development Fund in the state’s sports policy. In the Civil Court Complex, Khatima, advocates will be given space for lease based chambers for 90 years.

The retirement age of principals of Ayurvedic colleges has now been increased from 60 years to 65 years. The cabinet also approved a proposal that two milch animals can also be taken under the Integrated Cooperative Development Project and Ganga Dairy Scheme. Earlier, there was a provision to buy at least 5 animals.

Approval was granted for the creation of the post of Additional Director in the Department of Economics and Statistics. The cabinet approved a proposal that the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation will buy 100 buses at a total cost of Rs 30 crores. The state government will bear the interest on this loan. As per another cabinet decision, the state government will give free land to the Rawai-Jaunpur Culture Public Welfare Committee for the construction of the building.

The cabinet also approved the State Millet Mission proposed by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. Under this, one kg Mandua will be given to Antyodaya families through PDS and now Jhangora and Mandua will also be given in the mid-day meal scheme.

If someone applies for registration under Labour Department, if registration is not done in 20 days and the department does not raise any objection, then it will be considered as automatic registration. The cabinet also decided that to promote tourism in the state, eco-tourism will also be increased in the forest area. For this, a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The cabinet also decided to set up a state-level institute under the Rural Development Department to increase the marketing of the products made through self-help groups.

Cabinet approved PRT system in Haridwar for which DPR has been prepared.

In an important decision it was decided by the cabinet that, after the computerisation of the Revenue Department, now the rules will also be amended accordingly.

Approval was granted to create 26 new posts of SDM in the state. It was also decided that the Air Force will operate the Naini-Saini Airport under the Department of Civil Aviation. Inner line permits for mountaineering will be provided online.