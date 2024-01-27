Revolution of change will be led by women: Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Jan: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest at a programme organised by the Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission on the occasion of ‘National Girl Child Day’ at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

On this occasion, the Governor congratulated Aradhana and Nazia for their courage. In 2023, Aradhana, a 10-year-old girl from Khirsu development block of Pauri Garhwal, displayed bravery and saved the life of her 7 year old brother from a leopard. In 2023, also, 10 year old Nazia from Sahaspur development block of Dehradun had saved the lives of her three brothers also from a leopard attack. The Governor presented citations and shawls to both the girls.

Bhumika Rauthan, Deeksha Kharkwal, Agamsifat Kaur, Kajal Kashyap and Sumedha Upadhyay were honoured for their work. He also felicitated Geetika Sharma, Pragya Bhardwaj, Rajendra Prasad, Gurpreet Singh and Manju Sharma for their efforts towards child welfare.

The Governor said that in the coming times, the revolution of change will be led by women and daughters. Women are continuously playing leading roles in every field, be it flying fighter planes or protecting the country’s borders, they are no less than anyone. Women are bringing a big change in the society by running small industries through self-help groups in the state.

He said that whenever degrees or awards are presented at the convocation ceremony of any university in the state, the number of women is more than that of men, which is a pleasant change. He added that the National Girl Child Day is an opportunity to reiterate one’s commitment and further strengthen the ongoing efforts to empower the girl child.

He asked that opportunities be provided to all the daughters to move forward and enhance their amazing talent. Women should always keep their thinking and goals high and recognise their self-worth. The Central and State Governments are running many schemes for the advancement of girls. The challenge for all is to reduce the school dropout rate among girls and protect them from crimes like human trafficking.

On this occasion, the film ‘Chhoone Chali Hai Aasmaan’ prepared by the Commission was screened. which was appreciated by everyone.

Chairperson of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Dr Geeta Khanna, provided detailed information about the activities of the Commission. The Governor was informed about the action taken by the Commission on drug addiction, child rights, child marriage, illegally run coaching institutes and preparation of rules for schools at the government level. Children were also informed about the Children’s Assembly-2022 organised by the commission level to understand and create among boys and girls.

Commission Secretary Pradeep Singh Rawat proposed the vote of thanks.

Present at the event were First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Commission members Vinod Kaparwan, Deepak Gulati, Ajay Verma, Rekha Rautela, Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of various commissions as well as Kailash Pant, Moortram Nautiyal, Vishwas Rawat, Raju Bindra, Shadab Shams, Mukesh Kumar, Vinay Rohila, etc.