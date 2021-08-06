RI Pres Shekhar Mehta to visit U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Aug: Rotary India President Shekhar Mehta is the 4th Indian to become Rotary International President from Rotary India in the 116 years of Rotary history.

Mehta will visit Uttarakhand on 7 August. The Uttarakhand Government has recognised him as a State Guest. He will also have a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami on 7 August.

He will then proceed to Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya, Gayatri Parivar, Shanti Kunj, to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the total literacy programme implementation of the Rotary India Literacy Mission.