Rich Tributes paid to Sister Prem Lata on Maryada Divas!

Prem

Lata

rich

tributes

paid

Maryada

Divas

Sister

Prem

Lata

On the sixth anniversary of Rajyogini BK, the Chief of the Spiritual Department of ‘Brahma Kumaris’ and Incharge of Dehradun Subzone,were. The occasion also marked. In the presence of Rajyogi Brahma Kumari Sushil Bhai, the Incharge of Haridwar Center of the organization, BK Meena Didi reminisced about the 40 years spent with, highlighting her as an epitome of dignity and idealism.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) Jollygrant, urged the gathering to take inspiration from Rajyogini Prem Lata‘s disciplined life, emphasizing the connection between the soul and the Supreme Soul.

Dr Dhasmana, along with the Brahma Kumari organization, called for a collaboration with various universities to teach moral values and prepare the younger generation for a disciplined life.

Swami Surajdas from Sant Gariyabdas Ashram, Haridwar, mentioned that the ‘Brahma Kumaris’ itself is a disciplined institution and people should learn how to live a disciplined life from them. Lord Rama also followed the path of discipline, which is why he was called “Maryada Purushottam.” BK Manju, the Incharge of Dehradun Service Center, recited a heartfelt poem, expressing her deep admiration for Sister Prem Lata‘s virtues and offered her respectful tribute.

During the event, an audio recording of Sister Prem‘s voice was also played. Sant Ravidas Shastri from Garibdas Ashram, Haridwar, described Sister Prem Lata as an ideal saint and recalled the divine services performed by her. He shared fond memories of his guru, Dr Shyam Sundar Das, and his association with the Brahma Kumaris organization.

Mahamandaleshwar Karna Pal Giri from Rishikesh referred to the ‘Brahma Kumaris’ as an inspirational institution that is delivering the all-important message of character-building to the world. He invited everyone to learn from Sister Prem Lata‘s life, considering her as a divine personality.

Senior Rajyogini Chakradhari Didi, from Delhi, shared fond memories with Sister Prem Lata and discussed the noble deeds performed by her. She mentioned the spiritual journey of the Brahma Kumaris organization and advised embracing Rajyoga.