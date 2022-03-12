RIMC to celebrate Centennial Founder’s Day on 13 Mar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) will complete 100 years of existence on 13 March. A host of dignitaries and military personnel will grace the occasion.

RIMC is the first modern military training institution of the Indian sub-continent, which was inaugurated on 13 March, 1922, by then Prince of Wales, later King Edward VIII, to educate and train Indian youth as part of the Indianisation programme of the officer cadre of the British Indian Army. Today, RIMC is the premier feeder institute for the prestigious National Defence Academy, Pune, and Naval Academy, Ezhimala. This cradle of excellence has given the country 6 Service Chiefs, 41 Army Commanders and equivalent and 163 in the rank of Lt General.

The role of the alumni of the RIMC in the nation-building process is very well documented and their leadership role in military services from World War II onwards to the Balakot Operations has been much appreciated.

The commemoration of completing a century is an attestation of this premier institute’s withstanding all obstacles, including and especially Covid-19. RIMC stood steadfast in its endeavour to be the only institute in the country to have continued contact classes and uninterrupted education in the past two years. The celebrations of a hundred years will be an event to be reckoned with. The college has been a receptacle of exceptional learning to some of the brightest minds in India.

On the occasion, a postal stamp and first day cover will also be released. Unveiling of the book, titled ‘Bal-Vivek’, authored by cadets, will also be done. A historical compendium, piloted by the former CISC, Air Marshal PP Reddy (Retd) and veteran media person, Professor Sidharth Mishra, titled ‘Valour and Wisdom’ will also be released. These books capture the determination and steely grit of Rimcollians, as the alumni members are known.

Distinguished guests of national eminence will be present to interact with the cadets and faculty on that day on the grounds of RIMC.