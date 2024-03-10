Rishikesh has been a symbol of spiritual light and holistic well-being for centuries: Governor

By Our Staff Reporter

RISHIKESH , 9 March: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the ‘International Yoga Festival-2024’ organized at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh on Saturday. During this, the Governor also participated in Ganga Aarti. More than 1400 yoga practitioners from 75 countries are participating in this festival organized every year. The Governor said that there is a wonderful gathering of yoga practitioners on the holy banks of the holy Mother Ganga. He said that all of you are brand ambassadors of Yoga, by learning Yoga you all have become Karmayogis.

Lt-General Singh said that known as the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh has been a symbol of spiritual light and holistic well – being for centuries . He said that Yoga works to bind the entire world in one thread. Yoga is not only an activity but also connects you to the soul by connecting the mind, brain and soul. Our mind, brain and soul get peace through yoga. He said that Yoga is the path to our spiritual progress.

The Governor said that Yoga teaches us not to separate but to unite. Yoga is very important for world peace. He described the continuous flow of Ganga as part of the International Yoga Festival for many years as a great yoga practice. He praised the efforts of Swami Chidanand Muni, head of Parmarth Niketan, for taking yoga to every corner of the world.

The Governor further added that India expanded the great spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' with its presidency of G-20. Yoga is becoming a great tool in the resolution of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. He welcomed all the yoga practitioners, teachers and motivators from different countries who had come to Parmarth Niketan and heartily congratulaed Chidanand Muni for this grand event. On this occasion, Yoga practitioners from different countries including Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan participated in the program.