Rishikesh Karnaprayag Rly project will be completed in time: Dhami

CM inaugurates first breakthrough tunnel under Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rly Project

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH/DEHRADUN, 26 Aug: The first railway tunnel project under Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Gular to Shivpuri tunnel break-through was inaugurated by the CM by lighting the ceremonial lamp today. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He thanked everyone for putting this ambitious plan on the ground. Dhami claimed that it is the dream of the Prime Minister that by the year 2024, the work of the railway line be completed and that he is regularly seeking updates on the project. The CM wished best of luck to everyone for successfully doing the work of the railway line in the mountains, despite obvious technical challenges. He said that approval has been given for the construction of more railway lines and roads, on which work would be started soon. He claimed that out of all the AIIMS in the country, AIIMS Rishikesh is the best.

Dhami further claimed that Prime Minister Modi has a special attachment for Uttarakhand and under his guidance, development work was being done in all areas in Uttarakhand at a rapid pace. This time around 4 crore Kanwariyas have visited the state, while about 30 lakh pilgrims and tourists have already reached Chardham so far even as the season continued.

Cabinet Minister and District Incharge Minister Prem Chand Agrawal said that under the guidance of Chief Minister, development works were being done continuously in all areas. The works of rail transport in the mountains were being given concrete shape by the Prime Minister. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal thanked the people who gave their land for this scheme and all the people working in this project.

Chief Project Officer Railways Ajit Singh Yadav informed that the distance of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line was 125 km, out of which 17 tunnels would be built covering about 104 km. Jandasu Devprayag Saud would be the longest tunnel in this railway line, which would be about four and a half kilometres. He added that latest machines were being used for the works of the railways and the work of all the tunnels would be completed within time.

On this occasion, Commissioner Garhwal Division Sushil Kumar, DIG Garhwal KS Naganyal, District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar, SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar, along with other railway officials, district level officers, public representatives were present.