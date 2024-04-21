Rising cases of Breast Cancer in Young Women alarming: Dr Rakesh Kumar

Guest Lecture held at SRHU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Apr: A guest lecture on breast cancer was held at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant. Prominent cancer biologist Dr Rakesh Kumar shared important findings from his research on increasing cases of breast cancer among young women.

The event was inaugurated in the auditorium of the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) with the lighting of the lamp before the portrait of the founder, Dr Swami Rama. Notably, this lecture marked the first under the SRHU International Endowment Chair – Swami Rama Chair for Cancer Research.

Dr Rakesh Kumar shared valuable insights into research and early detection strategies in the field of breast cancer. He highlighted concerns related to decrease in the average age of breast cancer in India, and discussed the factors contributing to this trend, including lifestyle factors, contraceptive pills, dietary habits, etc.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal honoured Dr Rakesh Kumar with a memento, emphasising the university’s focus on research. He noted that such lecture series are beneficial to the university’s students.

Dr Vijender Chauhan, Director of Academic Development at SRHU, stated that the true purpose of such conferences is realised when doctors, specialists, and students from the field participate.

Dr Sunil Saini, Director of CRI, emphasised that, if breast cancer is detected early, the chances of successful treatment are high.

The event was attended by postgraduate students, research scholars and faculty. Dr Kumar provided satisfactory answers to the questions posed.

The programme was conducted by Dr Sanjay Gupta and attended by Dr Prakash Keshaviah, Dr Mukesh Bijlwan, Dr Ashok Deorari, Research Director Dr Bindu De, Dr CS Nautiyal, Dr Vikas Jadon, Dr Geeta Bhandari, Dr Nupur Joshi, Dr Praveen Tiwari, Dr Vinay Srivastava, Dr Purandhi Rupmani, amongst others.

Swami Rama Himalayan University has always been committed to knowledge and research in the healthcare sector. An endowment chair has been established at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, SRHU’s Cancer Centre, focused on “Research on Breast Cancer in Young Women”. The chair aims to prevent cancer, promote early diagnosis, and develop new treatments. Prof Rakesh Kumar is leading and guiding this research initiative, advising the next generation of researchers in this critical area.