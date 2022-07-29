Ritu Bhushan nominated as India region representative in CPA Executive Committee

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 28 Jul: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan has been nominated as the representative of the India Region at the international level Executive Committee of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA). Bhushan has expressed her gratitude to Lok Sabha Speaker and CPA India Region President Om Birla for being nominated as a member of the Executive Committee. She observed that it was not just her honour but also that of Uttarakhand and every woman in the country.

It may be recalled that in the CPA International Level Executive Committee, apart from the Speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from India region, two other regional representatives MP Anurag Thakur and Speaker of the Assembly of Assam have been nominated. The Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly has been nominated to the Executive Committee for 3 years till 2025.

The Executive Committee of the CPA performs important tasks related to the control and management of the CPA, and also decided which country will host international conferences, and also looks after management of the CPA’s assets, and the establishment of the CPA Secretariat staff. The Executive Committee consists of approximately 35 members led by the President of the CPA, including officials from the Association, the President of the Commonwealth Women’s Parliamentarians (CWP) and three regional representatives from each region except Africa.