Ritu Khanduri Bhushan stresses on exemplary conduct in House

By Our Staff Reporter

Gangtok, 24 Feb: The ongoing two-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Zone-III conference in Sikkim’s capital Gangtok concluded today with the concluding speech of the Lok Sabha Speaker and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Zone Chairman, Om Birla.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan also addressed the conference where she stressed on making Parliament and Vidhan Sabha more accessible to the citizens. She said that there should be a way of a comprehensive dialogue-discussion between the Legislature and the public through which direct access to the legislature should be available to the people. She said that there is a need to communicate with the public while making laws in the Legislative Assembly. It is also necessary to take the opinion of the public in making laws.

Bhushan said that, due to digital media, as well as live telecast of proceedings of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, people’s interest in the democratic system has increased. The citizens are having direct dialogue with their public representatives on many subjects. The public gets to know through the media whether the people’s representatives are raising the issues of their area in the Parliament and the Legislative Assembly and discussing them.

She also stressed on better conduct by members in the House. The conduct of MPs in Lok Sabha and MLAs in Legislative Assemblies should be excellent as they are now being watched by the state and the whole country through television. If the conduct of the members in the Vidhan Sabha and the Parliament is excellent, then the public’s faith will remain firm in the Legislature. She added that work is underway on e-Vidhan Sabha project in Uttarakhand which would be completed soon.

On the concluding day of the two-day conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla observed in his closing speech that the topics of the conference were discussed seriously by everyone in the conference. He said that the conclusion that came out of the discussion should have a positive impact on society.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Sikkim Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Sikkim Assembly Speaker Arun Kumar, Arunachal Assembly Speaker Pasang Sona and all the presiding officers were present at the conference.