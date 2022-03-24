RK Vishnoi, THDC, CMD called on Governor of Maharashtra

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 22 Mar: RK Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited called on Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai yesterday on 21 March. Vishnoi briefed the Governor about the business operations of THDCIL and also apprised the Governor about the status of 13 power projects under various stages of development in seven states of India, as well as in the neighboring Country Bhutan. Vishnoi also had a detailed discussion with Governor Koshyari regarding the status of Malshej Ghat Project and various other proposed hydro power projects in the State of Uttarakhand. The Governor appreciated the efforts made by THDCIL and assured all possible support for the proposed Power Projects which will be coming up in the state. Today, THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country with installed capacity of 1587 MW with commissioning of Tehri Dam & HPP (1000MW), Koteshwar HEP (400MW) in Uttarakhand, Wind Power Projects of 50MW at Patan & 63MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod, Kerala to its credit.