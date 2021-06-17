RKS organises online ‘Kavya Goshthi’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jun: An online ‘Kavya Goshthi’ was organised on the birthday of Reetu Goyal, District President of Rashtriya Kala Sangam, Dehradun, Women’s Unit. She was the Chief Guest on the occasion and Dr Indu Agarwal, Vice President, presided over the function. Mani Agarwal conducted the proceedings. Besides the participating poetesses, a large number of members and guests were present.

Dr Indu Agarwal is the newly elected vice president of the group. She is a prominent educationist, a social worker and writer. The Goshthi was held at her initiative.

The invited poetesses were Mahima ‘Shri’, Nisha ‘Atulya’, Abha Saxena ‘Doonvi’, Sangeeta Joshi Kukreti, Surbhi ’Shrinidhi’, Shobha Parashar, Vijay Shri ‘Vandita’ and Swati Garg.

The event began with the melodious rendition of Vaani Vandana by Mahima Shri. Thereafter Surbhi Shrinidhi presented a powerful poem on empowerment of women- ‘Tu Matra Shakti, Tu Maha Shakti’. This was followed by ‘Uthi nahi koi Chingari kahin’ by Sangeeta Joshi Kukreti. ‘Toot gaya mann, jaise toot gayi daal re’ was recited by Swati Garg. Mahima Shri rendered her lyric – ‘Prem Patra Pehla Likh Diya Tumahre Naam’. Abha Saxena Doonvi recited a ‘ghazal’ – ‘Khuda ki rehmaton se koi ghar khali na reh jaaye, Bina hi daal roti ke koi thaali na reh jaye’.

Nisha Atulya took the audience back to childhood with ‘Dil to Bachha hai ji’, Shobha Parashar spread the colours of Basant with her ‘Ritu Raj Basant aa gayo, Hiya mein umang bikhraye’, and Vijay Shri Vandita recited ‘Roop Dard Ka Hum Sabko Dikhlaye Kya. Secretary Mani Agarwal ‘Manika’ recited ‘Ishk pehle saa ab nahi hota’.

Chief Guest Ritu Goel thanked all the participants and sang a few lines of her bhajan. Dr Indu Agarwal, in her summation, presented a Doha Geetika, ‘Piya Milan Ki Pyaas Lagi hai, Man Mandir Mein Aas jagi Hai’.

Mani Agarwal proposed the formal vote of thanks.