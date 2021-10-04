Road Safety Awareness urgently needed: Young Indians

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Oct: The Young Indian (Yi) Dehradun Chapter organised an Awareness Car Rally on Road Safety, here, today. It was stated that the present transport system has minimised the distances, but also increased the risk to life and limb. India contributes about 13% of total road crashes and fatalities all over the world. The person behind the wheel plays an important role in most of the road accidents. In most cases, accidents occur either due to carelessness or due to lack of road safety awareness. Hence, road safety education is as essential as any other basic skills of survival.

Young Indians (Yi) organised the Road Safety Awareness Car Rally to sensitise people on the issue. The rally was organised without any physical contact. Clues were given to the participants through a specially made mobile app.

Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, flagged off the rally from Rajpur Road. He committed the support of CII to such socially relevant initiatives. Rahul Singhal, Chair, Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter, shared that the objective of this activity it to make citizens, specially the youngsters, aware about safe driving habits. Various engagement activities were conducted to promote causes like ‘Horn Not Ok Please’; Always Fasten Seat Belts While Driving; Avoid Lane Switching; and Don’t Drink and Drive, to name a few.

SSP Janmaijai Khanduri was the Chief Guest at the Rally. While interacting with participants, he shared that Uttarakhand Police is always there to support such initiatives which connect with citizens and help spread the message of road safety. Wearing helmets on two-wheeler was also as important as fastening seatbelts, he added.

Harshit Gupta, Co-Chair, Young Indians Dehradun Chapter, shared that Yi is committed to taking up relevant social causes for the betterment of the state and its citizens. He added that the philosophy of working for the development of society and giving back to society is well integrated in the working of Yi, as it is an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The activity witnessed good participation of Yi chapter members and select invitees. Participants were informed about ‘A Car Treasure Hunt: Explore the Town Rally 2.0 – an App based Contactless, Clue Car Rally for raising awareness on Road Safety’.