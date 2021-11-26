Road show for 11th CGD Bidding Round held in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Nov: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) successfully organised the 1st roadshow for promoting the 11th City Gas Distribution (CGD) bidding round, here, today.

PNGRB is the nodal agency for facilitating economic activities in natural gas distribution to promote competitive markets, create infrastructure and increase share of natural gas in country’s energy mix. The roadshow here was part of a series of roadshows being planned in different parts of India by PNGRB. It witnessed participation from senior government officials, academia, bankers, consumers and investors from the oil and gas sector.

The programme was attended by Gajendra Singh, Member, PNGRB; Raman Chadha, CEO, GAIL Gas Ltd; Bhashit Dholakia, COO, Indian Oil – Adani Gas Pvt Ltd; Sameer Vermani, Senior Vice President, SBI Capital Markets Limited; and Pramod Kumar Painuly, Professor, Oil & Gas, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies.

Gajendra Singh said that this is a big initiative in the direction of providing clean energy to the consumers in Uttarakhand. In the presentation, PNGRB highlighted the opportunities in the CGD sector, gas infrastructure of Uttarakhand and India as well as key policy thrusts that will boost the domestic gas market.

At present, CGD authorisations have been given by PNGRB in 4 GAs in Uttarakhand covering the districts of Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Dehradun and Nainital Districts. Now, in the 11th CGD bidding round, 2 GAs covering the districts of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Almora, Chamoli and Bageshwar are being offered by PNGRB. After the Authorization under 11th round, 100% of the area and 100% of the population of Uttarakhand would be covered under CGD network.